Goodbye Dorian, hello hot weather

First, Dorian made landfall on Friday morning across the Outer Banks in North Carolina. A dry cool front is helping to sweep it out into the Atlantic before it makes its next landfall this weekend in Canada’s Nova Scotia.

In the meantime, our winds will begin to subside, temperatures are going to war int o the upper 90s on Saturday and near the century mark by Sunday or Monday.

We expect this front to stall out in southern Georgia and there may even be a few showers in the vicinity but we are keeping it out of our forecast for now. Monday however, we need to keep an eye in the northern Gulf of Mexico for the potential of a tropical wave interacting with that stalled out front. The thinking is that some of that tropical moisture will inch back in here, so on Tuesday and Wednesday we might see some sporadic showers and storms from that weak wave energy.

Finally, Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny days and dry but we’ll be watching the west coast of Florida and the Florida Straits for possible tropical cyclone development, advertised by the GFS.