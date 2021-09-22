Goodbye summer, fall begins this afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Goodbye summer and hello fall! fall officially begins at 3:20 PM EDT this afternoon. This at the exact moment the sun rays will be over the equator! We’ll experience roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night but from here on out our days will become shorter and our nights will become longer.

For more on the science behind the first day of fall click here

Forecast:

As we discussed, fall begins this afternoon and it will actually feel like it! A cold front will bring a chance for a few showers by the mid-morning and then moving out shortly after lunchtime. Behind this front, skies will begin to clear and drier air will work into the News 3 viewing area.

Tonight we’ll drop down into the middle 50s under clear skies, this will bring a cool, crisp and comfortable start to our Thursday. Sunny skies and about ten degrees below average on Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Sunny and comfortable as we end the week and through the weekend, expect highs to reach the upper 70s to low 80s.