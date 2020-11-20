Gorgeous afternoon to wrap up the week before an unsettled pattern arrives

Slightly warmer start for Friday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s which means a quicker warm up for this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for most everyone this afternoon as we wrap up the week. A few clouds build in as humidity levels rise while staying dry through today and this weekend.

We are tracking a cold front that will arrive late Sunday into early Monday which will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the day. Temperatures as we start the work week dip slightly into the upper 60s ahead of a stronger mid-week cold front.

Wednesday’s stronger cold front will have showers and storms as it sweeps through the southeast. There will be a possibility for a few strong to severe storms at this time, but otherwise Wednesday will be unsettled until the frontal boundary clears us for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving morning you will see some linger clouds and maybe a few light showers but we clear in time for lunchtime and dinnertime.