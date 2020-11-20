 

Gorgeous afternoon to wrap up the week before an unsettled pattern arrives

Slightly warmer start for Friday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s which means a quicker warm up for this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for most everyone this afternoon as we wrap up the week. A few clouds build in as humidity levels rise while staying dry through today and this weekend.

We are tracking a cold front that will arrive late Sunday into early Monday which will bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the day. Temperatures as we start the work week dip slightly into the upper 60s ahead of a stronger mid-week cold front.

Wednesday’s stronger cold front will have showers and storms as it sweeps through the southeast. There will be a possibility for a few strong to severe storms at this time, but otherwise Wednesday will be unsettled until the frontal boundary clears us for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving morning you will see some linger clouds and maybe a few light showers but we clear in time for lunchtime and dinnertime.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

75° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 54°

Sunday

73° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 54°

Monday

69° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 69° 41°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 69° 49°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 73° 55°

Thursday

73° / 54°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 73° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Clear
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

8 PM
Clear
10%
61°

59°

9 PM
Clear
10%
59°

57°

10 PM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
10%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
10%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

7 AM
Clear
10%
51°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

