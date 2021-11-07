Gorgeous fall weather for the first half of the work week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We start the week off with fantastic fall weather with plenty of sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as high pressure remains over head keeping us dry for now.

Dry conditions remain in place through the first half of the upcoming work week before a series of strong fronts move into the region bringing colder air back to the southeast. Cold front number one moves through the region early Friday morning bringing a chance of showers to the area with rainfall chances potentially lingering into early Saturday morning.

Cold front number two arrives for the second half of the weekend ushering in much colder air along with windy conditions. Although the sun returns temperatures dip into the 30s for Sunday and Monday morning.