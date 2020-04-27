Gorgeous to start the week, highs in the 70s

Another gorgeous day across the area with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s with a lot less wind compared to Sunday. Another cool night but nearing 80 by Tuesday afternoon.

Looking back at the month of April we’ve had nearly 10 inches of rainfall, this puts us over 6.5” for the month. We’ll add another chance of rain before the month is over, this chance will happen Wednesday. A cold front will pass through Wednesday afternoon and evening brining rain and some thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be on the strong side so we’ll have to watch this carefully, most of the rain and storms should end by the evening but a few showers may linger into early Thursday morning.

Calm weather moves in for Thursday afternoon through the weekend with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, by Sunday we’ll see a big surge of highs into the middle to upper 80s and possibly a few low 90s.