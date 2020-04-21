Gorgeous Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, Weather Aware on Thursday

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning otherwise most of us will have clear skies as an area of high pressure in eastern Louisiana keeps much of the area dry and calm. Temperatures this morning will ranging from the middle 40s to the low 50s, a little cool so for your morning walk you may want to grab a jacket.

Lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to low 80s, it will be a little breezy as winds gust to 15 mph out of the northwest but overall today will be a nice day. Clear overnight and into Wednesday but clouds will build in by Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system.

WEATHER AWARE on Thursday for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, an enhanced risk or level three out of five for the entire area with all severe weather threats possible. Storms look to move in by Thursday morning and stay through the afternoon and evening.

After a break on Friday we’ll have to watch our next chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend.