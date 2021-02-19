Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine

Get ready for a gorgeous weekend!

Areas of drizzle and light showers mainly south and east of Columbus this morning, this should wrap up during the AM commute. Those who are not seeing rain or drizzle will have cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to decrease through noon from northwest to southeast, sunny skies will greet us for the second half of the day. Don’t be fooled by the sun, today will be a chilly day with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s but also a gusty north wind will make it feel like the 40s or 30s.

Cold Saturday morning but we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day with less wind and highs in the 50s. Sunday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine but clouds will increase late ahead of our next system.

Another cold front will move through the Southeast late Sunday into Monday brining with it a few showers and rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected as temperatures jump into the low 60s.

More sun and warmer Tuesday through Wednesday with highs nearing 70 degrees by Wednesday afternoon. Next chance for rain will be late Thursday into Friday of next week.