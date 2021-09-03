COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Reaping the benefits of a late season cold front and that means drier air and plenty of sunshine!

Sunny to start the day but clouds will move in during the mid-morning to the early afternoon, this will give us a mixture of sun and clouds. Yes, we have drier air but it still we be warm! Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Gorgeous weekend ahead with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures near normal. Our next chance for pop-up showers and storms will be Labor Day and the chance will be pretty low but still enough to be included in the forecast. We’ll keep pop-up showers and storms through the middle of next week.