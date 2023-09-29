COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure continues across the region this evening as high pressure continues to strengthen across the eastern United States this weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 60s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

A very pleasant and quiet weather pattern ahead for the weekend and week ahead. High pressure continues to build across the region helping to reinforce dry and sunny conditions with offshore flow.

The start of the week we could see a redevelopment of a high pressure wedge which could result in cooler readings for the start of the week with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s, but otherwise very pleasant and seasonal.

Our next best chance of seeing measurable rainfall will come by way of a frontal system that will bring in scattered showers and storms. Behind the front we look to turn slightly cooler with reinforcing dry air in place for the upcoming weekend.

Tracking the tropics: Atlantic hurricane season remains active as we continue to get system after system named. Currently we have Philippe and Rina. Both of these systems are expected to remain tropical storms as their proximity to one another will help inhibit further strengthening.