Grab the shades; Plenty of sun today

Grab the shades today, we’ll have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 70s. High pressure will begin to slide out of the area and a disturbance will bring more clouds to the area on Friday and into Saturday. A few stray showers may be possible early Saturday morning, most of the rain will stay south of the area, in fact clouds will decrease by Saturday afternoon.

More sun and a little warmer for the second half of the weekend with highs in the middle 60s, this is near average for this time of the year. We’ll keep the dry and sunny weather into next week too with highs in the middle 60s to near 70, a few more high clouds will build in by the end of next week.