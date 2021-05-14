 

Grab the sunglasses, we’ve got plenty of sunshine in the forecast!

7 Day Forecast

High pressure has moved into the Southeast and this means we’ll see dry conditions and mild temperatures.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer today with highs in the middle to upper 70s, a few especially south of Columbus may reach the low 80s. Another chilly night ahead with most of the area in the low 50s under clear skies.

Beautiful weekend ahead with sunshine and warmer temperatures, we’ll near the upper 70s to low 80s for daytime highs but this is still below normal for this time of the year. 

Our summer-like pattern will begin to creep into the forecast next week. We’ll have a chance for a pop-up shower or storm starting Tuesday and lasting through the end of next week, daytime highs in the middle 80s.

Friday

78° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 78° 51°

Saturday

81° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 54°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Monday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 86° 63°

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 86° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 84° 66°

Thursday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 86° 66°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
69°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
56°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
60°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

