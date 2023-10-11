Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Much needed rainfall moves into the forecast today thanks to an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. As this area of low pressure continues to move to the north/northeast, moisture will begin to push into the area.

Although a few isolated showers are possible for the first half of Wednesday, most of the area will remain dry. Light to moderate rain will move in around the evening commute and continue overnight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain will be possible, especially overnight into early Thursday morning. Rainfall totals could top out between 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts, this may just be enough to ease dry and moderate drought conditions.

Temperatures will stay cool thanks to clouds and rain, high temperatures on Thursday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gusty winds around 25 mph.

A tad bit warmer on Friday with a few isolated showers, these may linger into early Saturday morning but clouds and showers should move out by sunrise Saturday.

Cooler with more sun as we start the next work week.