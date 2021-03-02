Grab the umbrella! Rain likely today and temperatures stay steady

Get ready for a soggy Tuesday with the chance for widespread rain this afternoon and evening, rainfall totals could near two inches in some cities by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will run 15-20 degrees cooler this afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Heavy rain will continue overnight slowly moving to the East during the early morning, a few showers will remain near the morning commute but should quickly diminish as the morning goes on. Clouds will decrease after lunch time so we should see a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon and early evening. This small amount of sun should allow temperatures to reach the low 60s.

Warming back up with more sun on Thursday and even Friday thanks to high pressure that will move in from the Central Plains. Temperatures to wrap up the week will be much more seasonable compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated showers possible on Saturday but not a wash out at the moment, sunny and cooler on Sunday with highs only in the low 60s.