Grab the umbrella: Scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this morning and into the afternoon so be sure to grab your umbrella before you head out this morning.
The main concern with this morning will be locally heavy rain which may cause a few issues during the morning commute, allow yourself a little extra time while heading to work or running errands.
This Afternoon: Look for temperatures to rise into the low to middle 80s with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few storms may contain heavy rain and gusty winds.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s, a few storms may contain heavy rain.
Sunday: Wide spread showers and thunderstorms, clouds and showers will keep temperatures down into the low to middle 80s.
