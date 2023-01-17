COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A warm front will continue to lift north through the area, this will warm our temperatures up but also bring us into a more unsettled pattern. Grab the umbrella, we’ll have the chance for scattered showers off and on today then becoming more isolated overnight into Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s on Wednesday despite the cloud cover, a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front due to arrive on Thursday morning through midday. This front will be weaker compared last Thursday but this line of rain and storms may contain strong winds, there is a marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 for east Alabama into Columbus.

A break on Friday then more showers will be possible this weekend.