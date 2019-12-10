Grab the umbrella, showers likely this afternoon and evening.

This morning: A few areas of patchy fog and drizzle otherwise cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This afternoon: Showers likely due to a cold front that will advance through the region, the best chance for showers will be after lunch time and through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the low to middle 70s ahead of the front but will gradually fall once it passes through. Winds will also pick up to 20 mph.

Tonight – Wednesday: A short break in the rain will be possible overnight but another line of rain is expected to pull through early Wednesday morning between 3-6 AM, this will quickly move out by 7 AM and we’ll see decreasing clouds for the remainder of the morning.

Wednesday will be chilly with high temperatures only in the middle 50s but with a wind out of the north up to 20 mph, it will feel cooler.