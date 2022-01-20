Grab the umbrella! Soggy Thursday ahead as temperatures hold steady

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-You will need the rain gear today, a passing cold front will bring the rain into the News 3 viewing area for most of the day. Temperatures today will hold fairly steady through the day and will range from the upper 40s to low/middle 50s.

Rain should wrap up shortly before the evening commute but it is possible that a few showers will remain. Thick clouds will linger for the evening and through the night, overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the middle to upper 30s.

End of the week/this weekend

We’ve been talking all week about the potential for winter weather late this week and into the first half of the weekend. With each model run, this is starting to look less likely.

Rain will wrap up Thursday evening but a few passing showers will be possible on Friday. Temperatures Friday will stay in the middle to upper 40s through much of the day. It is not out of the question that we may see rain a little sleet mixed or freezing rain Friday evening as colder air filters in but a widespread winter weather event does not look likely as most of the precipitation will remain well east of us.

Good news for Saturday, it appears that most of the rain will have moved well east of us and clouds will even begin to decrease through the morning and afternoon. It will be chilly though with temperatures in the 40s to near 50.