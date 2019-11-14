Grab the umbrella, we’ve got a chance for rain today

Clouds this morning have kept us warmer compared to Wednesday morning but you’ll still need your coat.

A small disturbance will bring us a chance for a few isolated showers this morning into the afternoon but the best chance for rain looks to be late this evening and overnight. Temperatures today will hold steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Mostly cloudy to start Friday but clouds look to gradually decrease by the evening. The great weekend weather trend will continue, highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

A warm up looks likely next week with highs in the upper 60s by the middle of next week.