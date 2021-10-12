Gradual warm up with highs slightly above average for the remainder of the week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our forecast remains the same, mixture of sun and clouds with slightly above average temperatures. Look for highs to climb into the middle 80 today and then gradually warm up by the middle to end of the week. We’ll keep a mixture of sun and clouds in the forecast thanks to a front that will eventually wash out over the area.

Our fall cold front will begin to move out of the Rockies and into the central and southern plains today. This will front will bring the chance for severe weather from Nebraska down to Texas with hail, wind and even the threat for tornadoes. As this front moves ea st, it will lose much of its energy and the severe threat will diminish but a few showers and even rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday.

Behind this front expect drier and cooler air to move in, this will allow temperatures drop into the middle to upper 70s which will be a little more seasonable for this time of the year.