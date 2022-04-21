COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Temperatures will gradually warm up today, we’ll be at or very near 80 degrees which is average for this time of the year. Thursday will start off with a little bit of cloud cover but clouds will gradually decrease through the day, expect more sunshine by the evening commute and clear skies overnight.

Late week set up:

High pressure will continue to influence our forecast, in fact it will get a little stronger by the end of the week and early weekend. With this high pressure in place, any storm system will go up and around us due to the clockwise flow of the high. We’ll stay under this pattern until a stronger system pulls out of the west and moves the high east off the coast, this won’t happen until Monday.

With this being said, expect clouds to increase late Monday with a chance for showers by Tuesday. Rain chances don’t look too impressive with this system at the moment and by Wednesday it looks like we are back to sunshine.