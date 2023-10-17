COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The cool, unseasonable weather will come to an end as we gradually warm up across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Today will be the last day of the 60s with most of the area in the upper 60s to just shy of 70 degrees. A few passing clouds in the morning, then plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. A light northwest wind around 5-10 mph should keep temperatures just shy of 70 degrees.

The 70s move into the forecast starting Wednesday through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Winds will shift from the northwest to the south, this slight shift in winds will allow warmer air to move into the region. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 70s on Wednesday, keeping the middle 70s around on Thursday with more cloud cover as a cold front begins to approach the area.

A cold front will glide through the region on Friday bringing scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Unlike the last couple of fronts, this one will not contain a big push of cool air, so we’ll most likely stay in the low to middle 70s through the weekend.