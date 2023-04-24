COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not bad to start off the week with a little bit of cloud cover and a few passing showers/sprinkles, clouds will gradually decrease through Monday afternoon as temperatures reach the low 70s.

Clearing tonight with sunshine and a few clouds on Tuesday, warmer as high temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80. Highs on Tuesday will be close to average for this time of the year.

We become unsettled by the middle to end of the week with several chances for rain and storms. Wednesday will feature increasing clouds to start and then a chance for a few storms by Wednesday late afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will become more scattered by Thursday afternoon and evening into Friday, by this time a cold front will begin to advance through the area.

Slight break on Saturday but another passing front will bring a few showers in by Sunday morning.