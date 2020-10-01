Great Football Weather for the Weekend Ahead!

7 Day Forecast
Nothing but beautiful blue skies are in your 7-day First Alert Forecast. We’ll have another Cold Front coming through the area on Friday, but this will be a “dry front”. Meaning, there won’t be any moisture for it to work with to produce any precipitation or even clouds. The weather for Friday night football and the big Georgia/Auburn game will be absolutely fantastic. For those of you who are cold-natured, you might need a light jacket during the evening or early morning.

We are continuing to keep an eye on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has 2 areas that they are watching, both in the Caribbean. At the moment, there are no concerns, as both system have yet to develop into a Tropical Cyclone, but the area of disturbed weather in the NW Caribbean does have a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Bottom line, we have no rain and plenty of sunshine in the 7-Day First Alert Forecast. Beyond that, depends on the Tropics. Have a good night and thanks for watching WRBL News 3!

Wednesday

76° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 76° 54°

Thursday

81° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 53°

Friday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 52°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 55°

Monday

77° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 77° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 74° 55°

