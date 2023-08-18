Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-We’ve got a great end to the week and a great weekend ahead. Highs for your Friday will be slightly warmer but keeping low humidity around, lots of sunshine as well today. High school football starts this evening, look for temperatures in the low 90s by pregame and into the middle 80s by the ride home.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the Central Plains, This will block any system from entering the region meaning rainfall chances will be slim to none this weekend into next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the middle to upper 90s, the humidity will slightly creep up so it will be closer to 100+ in some areas.

Near record heat next week as the dome of high pressure becomes a little stronger, expect highs in the upper 90s to even low 100s starting Monday lasting through Thursday.

Tropics:

Tropics becoming a little more active with several areas to watch for potential development. The first area will be in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave or general area of low pressure will slowly move into the Gulf this weekend and will drift west, likely impacting the Texas coastline next week. Low chance of development but will need to be monitored.

Two areas in the Atlantic that have a medium chance for development, no threat to land but will need to be watched.