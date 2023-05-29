COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a beautiful forecast for Memorial Day, sunshine with a few passing clouds and high temperatures that will be slightly below the seasonal average. Breezy as well with winds out of the west 5-10 mph and gust up to 15 mph but overall, a pleasant day ahead.

A complex forecast by mid-week when we add in several chances for rain and storms as high temperatures jump up to the upper 80s. First, watching an area of low pressure that will swing into the Gulf of Mexico later in the week. This will likely push moisture northward and allow us to have an increased chance for afternoon and evening showers/storms by Thursday and Friday.

By the end of the weekend a weak cold front looks to slide through Saturday into early Sunday, a few isolated showers will be possible on both days, but temperatures look to stay seasonable.

Despite several chance for rain and storms in the forecast, rainfall totals are not overly impressive as widespread rain is not expected. Yes, a few storms may contain a brief period of moderate/heavy rain but overall totals for the next 7-days look to stay below an inch.