COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Not a bad forecast for the beginning of the week, we’ll see some sunshine and mild temperatures. A warm front will lift north Tuesday and temperatures will soar into the low to middle 80s, showers will likely stay north.

Our next system will strengthen with the chance for severe storms in the Central Plains on Tuesday, this front will slide east with severe storms in portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. By the time it reaches us here, it will likely weaken as it approaches our area late Wednesday into early Thursday but a few storms may become strong/severe so this is something that will need to be watched.

We’ll remain unsettled for the second half of the week with a chance for storms Saturday into Sunday.