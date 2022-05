COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Great forecast just in time for the holiday weekend. Decreasing clouds and mild today with highs in the low to middle 80s, winds will be a little gusty up to 25 mph.

Beautiful weekend ahead with sunshine and a few passing high clouds, seasonable temperatures this weekend will make any outdoor activities enjoyable.

Memorial Day: Warmer and storm free with temperatures creeping back into the low 90s.