COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A weak front will continue to push through the News 3 viewing area this morning, a few stray showers or sprinkles not out of the question but most will stay dry.

A mix of sun and clouds today as clouds wrap around the low, temperatures will jump up into the upper 60s once again with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Another dry front will push through on Saturday as well, we’ll keep the wind and slightly below average temperatures but we should see more sun.

Big warm up next with highs reaching the middle 80s by the middle of next week. Our next system with the chance of scattered storms will arrive by Thursday, we’ll watch this closely