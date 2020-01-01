Great weather for New Year’s Day

2020 will start off with a chill but by the afternoon we’ll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and a mixture of sun and clouds.

The high pressure that has been keeping up dry over the last couple of days will slide east, low pressure from southern Texas will begin to move northeast later tonight into Thursday. A few showers will be possible Thursday morning and afternoon northeast of the area, the best chance will come late Thursday and during the day on Friday.

Heavy rain will be possible with rainfall totals ranging from 1” to 1.5”, locally higher amounts are possible.