Great weather to end the week!

This week started off with tropical moisture from Cristobal, warm temperatures and afternoon showers and storms but we’ll end the week with great weather.

A pleasant morning on tap with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, we will quickly warm up to 90 this afternoon. A few high clouds will build into the area this afternoon and there is a chance for a few showers but this looks to stay southeast of the area. The cold front that moved through on Thursday has stalled to our southeast and this will allow for these very slim shower chances.

Another great day in store for Saturday with sunny skis and high clouds, any showers that may form will be south of the area. Look for high temperatures to stay near 90 with light winds out of the Northeast.

Pop-up showers and storms will be possible on Sunday with highs near 90 but this looks to be the best chance for rainfall over the next 5 days. After Sunday our rain chances look very slim, we’ll have to wait until Wednesday for the next pop-up shower chance. Temperatures staying near average to begin the week but warming up and reaching the low to possibly middle 90s by the end of next week.