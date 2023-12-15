COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clear skies this Friday morning as high pressure has scoured the air, but temperatures are holding steady in the 30s and 40s. Get ready for changes as we track rain again for the weekend with a gulf low pressure system.

Friday afternoon remains seasonal in terms of temperatures and sunny skies. There will be a few high level clouds that manage to make their way into the area by the afternoon, but overall staying sunny. More clouds do arrive tonight and overnight into Saturday morning where we are tracking a gulf low that will impact areas of the southeast.

Gulf Low and advancing front from the west will arrive Saturday afternoon. Just a mess across the Florida peninsula with a pseudo-tropical storm with heavy winds and rain as the system tracks eastward. For us we will only see scattered showers primarily Saturday night and into Sunday morning. General rainfall totals will be an inch or less.

The gulf low pulls out and rides the coast of the Carolinas late Sunday. Winds will continue to be gusty, but will shift to the northwest ushering back in cold conditions for the upcoming week. The week ahead looks chilly and sunny as we count down the days until Christmas.