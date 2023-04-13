COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The next wave of showers and storms from this gulf storm system poses a risk of damaging wind, brief torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes.

The remainder of the energy will keep us under a Wind Advisory, with gusts up to 45 mph. The next line of showers will be early Friday 4 am through mid-morning. We are not looking at a severe weather setup with this final round.

The remainder of Friday looks good, but breezy for outdoor events. Saturday will start off sunny, then become overcast for Sunday’s cold front moving through with scattered to isolated showers along and ahead of the front.

Next week looks fabulous with sunny conditions as temperatures climb into the mid 80s.