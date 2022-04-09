COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The wind will be a big factor in our forecast again today, expect winds to gust up to 30 mph making it feel much cooler than the actual temperature. Clouds will decrease through the afternoon and we should have some sunshine later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to low 60s but again the wind will make it feel like the middle 50s.

Warmer with more sun on Sunday, high temperatures will reach the middle 70s. Back into the 80s next week but clouds look to stay in the forecast, we’ve got several chances for isolated showers and storms which lead up to our cold front on Good Friday.