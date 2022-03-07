Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The line has weakened considerably and the remainder of this line has lost any support from what was over east-central Alabama.

There will be lingering showers and a few storms from what is left of this squall line.

Our last weather-aware day was on February 17-18. And that was late at night, Today’s system is during the peak heating of the day.

The line should weaken and become less organized, however, this will be the last model run that we need to use. Focused on the right now and radar. I’ll be hyper-focused on live radar only. As the squall line moves south of the Interstate 85 corridor, the tornado threat weakens but we are looking at a damaging wind profile-set-up.

Thunderstorms should come to an end after midnight ahead of the cold front, which will stall and not clear us out completely.

This same system will stall and lift back into the region for a wet week ahead. We will clear from a COLDER (AIR MASS) FRONT late Friday through early Saturday, not allowing us to get out of the 40s, with plenty of wind and upper 20s for Sunday morning low temperatures.