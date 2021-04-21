Gusty winds and cooler temperatures arrive behind a cold front

A cold front will slide through the News 3 viewing area this morning and while we are not expecting any rain, we will see gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

A few passing high clouds will accompany the front but as it exits the area we’ll see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures today will drop into the upper 60s and with a northwest wind occasionally gusting up to 30 mph, it will feel cooler.

Sunny and cool for the remainder of the week, clouds will begin to increase by Friday evening ahead of our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

WEATHER AWARE on Saturday for the potential for a few storms to become strong/severe. The best chance looks to be in the afternoon and early evening. Of course we are still several days away and this will evolve so continue to check back in for updates.

After Saturday our forecast remains calm with more sunshine and warmer on Sunday. Dry and sunny to start the next work week but we’ll be watching for our next round of showers and storms that will come by the middle to end of the week.