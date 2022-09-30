COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ian remains a hurricane with winds up to 85 mph, expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast this afternoon. Locally, no major impacts as the rain and stronger winds remain along the coast.



A few high to mid-level clouds will wrap in from the northeast later this afternoon and evening as temperatures jump up to the upper 70s, clouds later today will make for a beautiful sunset.



Great weekend ahead with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine, a few high clouds by Sunday but overall quiet and comfortable.