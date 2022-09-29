COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gusty winds will be the main impact from now Tropical Storm Ian, sustained wind speeds will be between 15-20 but gust will occasionally reach 30 mph. We may not see the direct impacts of strong winds and heavy rain, but our winds will be enough to cause issues for some.



Other than the wind, today won’t be bad at all. Expect lots of sunshine to start and then high to mid-level clouds moving in from east to west as Ian pulls along the Georgia coastline. A few more wrap around clouds on Friday but overall a nice forecast.



The forecast becomes calm and sunny for the weekend with temperatures in the 70s with fairly light winds by the second half of the weekend. Look for a nice fall forecast as we roll into the first week of October.