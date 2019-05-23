Hanging into the lower 90s but no official mid 90s, just yet

The ridge of high pressure and it’s increasing pressure above and at the surface still indicates a significant increase in temperature. At this time, only remote areas have come in to the mid to upper 90s, while most of us have been topping off into the lower 90s. Still feels hot with all the sunshine and the humidity is of course low, which will not be the case during the summer months.

I’ll be holding us just sub 100 for the next two days (officially) but the extended Sunday 100 and Memorial day near 100 or below. This will bring us near or at record readings and only a slight weakening in the ridge to add more clouds in the extended forecast Tuesday and beyond, without any measurable rainfall in the region. At this time the best chance for a measurable rain event may not show up until the first week of June, stay tuned.