Hanna makes Texas landfall, rain chances increasing for us

Our forecast for this weekend will remain hot, humid and a chance of rain can’t be ruled out, but temperature wise we will not be as hot for Sunday. Mid to low 90s as high pressure is somewhat weaker than this previous week where we had numerous days in the upper 90s.

Next week rain chances increase dramatically with scattered showers and storms as an upper level trough moves in bringing a weak cold front through. This front won’t completely move through before it stalls, but will help drive more afternoon pop up thunderstorms. Only good news with added coverage of showers and storms means cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs are projected to only be in the upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures rebound slightly late next week back into the 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Already an active season with seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna continues to inch closer and make landfall with the Texas coast this evening. Hanna will bring hurricane force wind gusts, inland flooding potential from heavy rain and storm surge along the coastal areas. Tropical Depression Gonzalo continues to weaken as it is battling wind shear as it moved across the Windward Islands. There is another tropical wave that just came off the African coast which has been labeled as 92L which will likely become Isaias.