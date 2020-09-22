Happy First Day of Fall

The Fall Equinox will occur this morning at 9:31 AM EDT, this is the exact moment that the sun will cross the equator from north to south. Equinox means “equal night” so you can expect close to 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night except for locations at the poles where the amount of daylight and nighttime will vary. From here on out expect days to become a little shorter especially as we approach the winter solstice in December.

Today will feel more like the middle of Fall with our temperatures still running about 10 degrees below average. Highs today will reach the middle 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds, not as much wind compared to Monday but a little bit of a breeze will make it feel fall-like this afternoon. Clouds will continue to stream in from the west/southwest due to Tropical Storm Beta but we won’t see any rain until at least Thursday. Wednesday will stay dry once again with a mixture of sun and clouds and below average temperatures.

As Beta moves inland and weakens, we’ll see the remnants of this storm in the form of scattered showers and more humidity by late Thursday. Our temperatures will also warm up to near average with highs area-wide reaching the low to mid 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend. Energy from left of Beta will interact with a cold front by the weekend and this could enhance our thunderstorm chances by Sunday with a few stronger storms not out of the question. The front will clear by Sunday night and we’ll start the next work week off with a little more sun and average temperatures.