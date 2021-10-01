Happy October! Staying warm with a mixture of sun and clouds but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Happy first day of October! A new month and still the same forecast. Warm and above average today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, we’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds but not nearly as much cloud cover as we saw on Thursday.

Changes are on the way however and we’ll begin to see it by the end of the weekend. A cold front will move out of the central and southern plans by Sunday and this will push more moisture into our area. A few showers will be possible late Sunday with an even better chance by Monday and Tuesday. This front will linger through the middle of next week bringing us a chance to see a few stray showers off and on.

Slightly cooler to end the weekend but we’ll dip into the upper 70s to low 80s by the middle of next week.