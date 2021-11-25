 

Happy Thanksgiving: A mixture of sun and clouds, mild for Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Happy Thanksgiving! We’ll have a mixture of sun and clouds today as temperatures stay seasonable. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 60s after starting the day in the 30s.

A cold front will approach the area tonight, clouds will gradually increase ahead of it. A chance for showers will be possible early Friday morning but expect rain to quickly exit before 7 a.m.

The second half of Friday will include sunshine and cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s. 

