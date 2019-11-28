Happy Thanksgiving: Sunny and mild, expect highs in the upper 60s.

Beautiful day ahead with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and some areas may sneak into the low 70s. Grab a coat if you are planning on hitting Black Friday sales tonight and early Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s but we’ll warm right back up to near 70 during the afternoon.

Our next system will move in late Saturday into Sunday with the chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. By next week we’ll dry out with sunny skies and temperatures much cooler with highs in the 50s.