Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Hot, humid, and hazy today, expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 90s with heat index values reaching 100+. While out heat index values will be over 100, we’ll below the criteria for a heat advisory but this may not be the case by Wednesday and Thursday.

The smoke causing the hazy sunshine on Monday and today can be traced to wildfires burning in Canada, this should begin to improve later this evening and on Wednesday.

We will likely keep temperatures in the upper 90s through the end of the week, but we’ll have to watch a complex of storms moving out of Tennessee into Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday. If these storms can hold together, we may be able to have some relief on Wednesday afternoon with showers and storms.

The area of high pressure responsible for the heat will begin to move west by the weekend, this will drop temperatures into the low 90s.