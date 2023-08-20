COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heat and humidity will once again be the focus in the forecast for the upcoming week as temperatures climb to near or at triple digits for afternoon highs.

With readings tipping the century mark this week we could potentially tie or set new records while heat index values climb into the mid 100s prompting a heat advisory to be issued for Monday.

Heat dome continues to strengthen across the central plains and southeast helping afternoon highs continue to climb under mostly sunny skies. Under high pressure you have a lot of sinking air and subsidence which inhibits rainfall for most part, but we will see a few afternoon clouds throughout the day.

Later this week, the ridge of high pressure weakens slightly as a weak trough moves into the southeast and east coast. With this weakening, a few stray showers and storms will return in the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: Hilary has finally made landfall in Mexico and will continue to move inland bringing flash flooding and mudslide potential to areas of California and Nevada.

In the Atlantic Ocean, we are tracking several disturbances. One weak disturbance will traverse the Gulf of Mexico and move inland towards Texas. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Six should remain below tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Emily formed Sunday and will remain out to sea. And Tropical Storm Franklin also formed Sunday afternoon in the Caribbean.