Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot and humid day with highs back into the 90s, it will feel like the triple digits this afternoon into the early evening.

Tracking a MCS or a complex of rain in storms that will be moving out of Tennessee later this afternoon, if this can hold together it will bring us a chance for a few isolated showers/storms after 4PM. Any shower or storm that forms may contain heavy rain but will also provide relief in the heat and will keep temperatures from soaring in the upper 90s.

Thursday appears to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values over 105, rain chances remain low so don’t expect much in terms of relief from the heat.

Good news, the area of high pressure will begin to slide west and will provide a bit of break as temperatures return to the low 90s. Rain chances will slightly increase with a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon and evening.