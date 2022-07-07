COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) –Heat Advisory has continues today with heat index values up to 109 as high temperatures jump into the upper 90s. A few showers and storms today mainly after 4 PM, marginal risk for the entire News 3 viewing area as a few storms may contain gusty winds.



Staying hot and humid on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s and heat index values once again above 105 degrees. The morning will start with sunshine then rain and storm coverage will increase during the afternoon/evening. Marginal risk for severe weather on Friday with one or two storms becomes strong/severe with gusty winds and heavy rain the primary threat.

More showers and storms this weekend with the highest chance coming Saturday and Sunday thanks to a front approaching the area. A few storms on Saturday may contain gusty winds, temperatures will begin to fall closer to average.



Back to pop-up showers and storms next week with highs in the low 90s.