Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-A heat advisory has been issued for all the News 3 viewing area through this evening, expect heat index values between 105-110 degrees this afternoon.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 90s again today and unfortunately we will likely stay dry as rain chances remain slim to none.

Good news, relief is on the way! Temperatures will still range from the middle to upper 90s on Friday but I’ll be tracking a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong with winds and hail as the primary threat, the severe risk remains on the low end.

A cold front will move in Saturday brining rain and storms during the morning, this should be out by the afternoon. The passage of the front and morning cloud cover should keep temperatures seasonable with most of the area reaching the low 90s.

We will continue with a break in the heat through Monday but the middle 90s will return by the middle of next week.