COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A heat advisory is in effect for most of the News 3 viewing area through this evening, it will feel closer to 109 perhaps 110 this afternoon into the early evening.

After a slight “cool down” on Thursday, the heat and humidity will be back in full force today with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s to near 100 for most during this afternoon. A mixture of sun and clouds but I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm after 5 PM, it won’t be a lot, but it would drop temperatures down.

Hot and humid for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s to near 100, it will feel more like 109-110 again on Saturday. A few stray showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening with a better chance by Sunday afternoon. Any little bit of rain will help cool temperatures down, but the humidity will remain.

Finally, a break in the heat will arrive next week as we track a cold front. This front will bring a few showers or storms by Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will dip into the low 90s by Wednesday and eventually the upper 80s for Thursday.

Tropics:

Franklin continues as a tropical storm but will eventually become a hurricane by this weekend and early next week, Franklin will not have any impact on the US but could bring strong rip currents to the east coast.

Watching an area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula that has a high chance of development over the next 7 days, this will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on development and track, anyone with special interest from the Florida panhandle to the peninsula will need to keep a close eye on the forecast.