COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another heat advisory for the area through 9 PM central or 10 PM eastern, it will feel closer to 110 degrees this afternoon.

Hotter today as highs reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees, we’ll likely stay a few degrees away from the record high of 102 set back in 2007. Sunshine and a few passing clouds today, especially during the afternoon but no chance for rain. A weak boundary will try to push through later this evening into early Wednesday morning, it will not provide relief but instead will reinforce a little bit of drier air and shift our winds to the east/northeast.

Even hotter on Wednesday with highs ranging from 99-103 degrees with plenty of sunshine and passing afternoon clouds. Wednesday continues to look like the best day to tie or break any records that have been set, we will continue with the heat through the end of the week and first half of the weekend.

The strong ridge of high pressure will weaken a little bit by the end of the weekend and early next week, this will allow the chance for a few showers and storms.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Harold formed early Wednesday morning; it will have no impact on our forecast as it drifts west towards the southern Texas coast. Tropical storm warnings/watches have been issued from Brownsville up to Corpus Christi, heavy rain and wind expected.

Overall, the tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean, this will impact Hispaniola and Puerto Rico and a few more areas that will need to be watched for development.